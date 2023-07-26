At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Burton School District Board held on Monday,. Past-President and board member Eddie Hernandez was recognized for his 14 years of dedicated service as an elected official. Each one of the 5 current trustees expressed their gratitude for the leadership Hernandez provided while on the board keeping in perspective a student's education was No. 1. Superintendent David Shimer, pictured with Hernandez, also shared working with Hernandez helped him while he served as interim superintendent. At the end of the presentation Hernandez thanked each current board member and board members of the past he worked alongside to make a difference in students' lives. Hernandez stated that he would still be involved in the community as an active member of the Porterville Exchange Club.