Porterville Exchange Club met on Thursday at Landing 13. A great big thank you to Michelle Savage, Landing 13 lead bartender, standing in the background. With a great smile on her face she went about making our group feel welcome. As you can see by all of the smiles once again everyone had a good time as president Alex Larson went through his plan of action for the club. Regularly scheduled meetings for the club at at noon Thursdays at RJ's Cafe and Bakery. Stop by and we will pull up chairs for you to join us.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
