Arlina Gillett and Jake Villard of the Porterville Rotary Club pose with the banner stating their diaper drive for the Central California Family Crisis Center. The Rotary Club is still in need of donations of diapers and wipes and they can be dropped off at Monache High School or Dr. Robert Gillett's office, 418 W. Putnam. The Rotary Club will also accept donations of diapers at the Family Crisis Center's Candlelight Vigil in support of domestic violence victims on Thursday, October 20 at Centennial Park. The resource fair and art exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Candlelight Vigil ceremony will officially begin at 6:30.