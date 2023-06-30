Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left Mike Perez, Monte, Jesus Fernandez and Tyler Sousa, who shot 9-under par.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
