At the March 16th meeting President Eddie Hernandez welcomed and presented membership certificates to Alex Larson and Maria Mena along with EX Club pins. Also in the photo is Past-President Yolanda Bocanegra. A room full of club members also welcomed the new members with open arms and a hearty cheer. The Porterville Exchange Club meets at RJ's Cafe & Bakery every Thursday at noon.
It's A Snap
