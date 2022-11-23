The Porterville Quilters presented a Local Heroes Quilt to retired Air Force Captain Ray Cauwet on Thursday, November 17. He was nominated for the quilt by Rose Johnson, a Porterville Quilters member. Cauwet graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1962 with a degree in broadcasting and public relations. He served 10 years in the Air Force, including serving at Patrick Air Force Base on Cocoa Beach, Fla., where he tested missiles for NASA, conducted tours for the public and was in charge of the newspaper. He also served at Osan Air Force Base in Korea where he made the rank of Captain. After his stint in the Air Force, Cauwet joined the Reserves. He has worked at Porterville College and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and has worked in freelance writing and photography. Cauwet is pictured in front of the quilt. His daughter, son-in-law and grandson were present for the event.
