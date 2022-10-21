Termite Terminators, Porterville Kiwanis, Bright House Energy Construction, Matt Gifford Painting, Kristy Seminario, Navid Ali, Tino and Olga Garcia, Stephanie Smith, Ashley Lentz, Sarah and Tracy Henwood, Taron Nichols, Terry Perry, Sherrill Morris, Abel Ulloa, Save Mart, and Fred Beltran were among the numerous organizatios and individuals who donated pumpkins for students who participate in the Porterville Unfied School District's afterschool YES program at various schools in the district.

