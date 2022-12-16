Tulare County Parole Agent Mary Conway and Santa Claus recently visited John J. Doyle School to make sure students there would have Christmas gifts. Silvester Rodrigues coordinated Santa's trip in which he also made sure Santa had three bags of toys. Conway has helped out Santa this year by providing for 1,900 gifts out of her own pocket at 19 schools in Tulare County. Santa poses with principal Eric Ortega, learning director Sarah Crocker and Conway.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments