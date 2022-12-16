Tulare County Parole Agent Mary Conway and Santa Claus recently visited John J. Doyle School to make sure students there would have Christmas gifts. Silvester Rodrigues coordinated Santa's trip in which he also made sure Santa had three bags of toys. Conway has helped out Santa this year by providing for 1,900 gifts out of her own pocket at 19 schools in Tulare County. Santa poses with principal Eric Ortega, learning director Sarah Crocker and Conway.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Stowe's generosity to Porterville reciprocated by Brewer family
- 20 PUSD students selected for TKMEA Honor Band
- 'It Makes Our Day;' Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer
- Volunteers work to put Bountiful Boxes together
- It's A Snap
- COVID Stats
- Frost Fest continues through weekend, December 21-23
- Local grandparents to be featured in ABC special
Most Popular
Articles
- Porterville Animal Control Manager Augie Gonzalez dies
- A Christmas Angel: Conway provides 1,900 gifts for children
- Man accused of auto theft arrested
- Hurtado sworn in as State Senator: Shepard stated recount is possible
- Students honored in Porterville Film Festival
- Lindsay City Council to consider sale of McDermont X
- Four boys 'caught' stocking PLJ with food
- Drill simulates active shooter at PC campus
- Charges filed in alleged animal abuse; Flores released under supervision
- Man accused of animal cruelty in Lindsay arrested Large number of horses, cows, dogs, puppies involved
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.