Tony Arellano, a Porterville Library supervisor, was the guest speaker on Thursday at the Porterville Exchange Club. Arellano shared all of the activities that are happening at the library and summer programs for students to stay actively engaged in learning while having fun and a nice lunch provided by PUSD. Arellano also shared on the future site of the new library which should be ready in about two years. Everyone is encouraged to get their library card renewed or maybe their first one. The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where we are served with a friendly smile by our hostess Kelly Steel. Everyone is welcome to join us and get informed of what is going on in Porterville.  

