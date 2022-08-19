Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left Kevin Harison, Chris Lavasser, Jim Kirk and Sergio Salinas, who shot 6-under-par.
It's A Snap
THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
