On Thursday, the Porterville Exchange Club held a planning session on upcoming events that will be reflective of what being an Exchange member represents. Just like in the past the club will be feeding the students in the Burton Elementary School District afterschool program at the William Buckley Elementary School. The club will host a "Chili Verde" drive thru on May 5 at the Eagles Lodge. Those interest should contact a Club member quickly as only 200 dinners will be sold. Then at end of May ther will be the dedication of the " BattleField Cross" monument in front of the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. The club has teamed up with many patriotic community members to honor those who gave up everything for our freedom. Stay tuned for upcoming details.