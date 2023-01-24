Porterville Exchange Club members and prospective new club members met with guest speaker Charles Whisnand, Porterville Recorder Editor on Thursday at RJ's Cafe. Whisnand shared the history of the Recorder, the present status of the The Recorder and what the future holds for the Recorder. The newspaper still has its printed edition but still also has a digital presence. Some of the club members commented they still prefer the printed edition over the online version while younger members stated they preferred what's online. Whisnand stressed The Recorder is a hometown newspaper but also tries to provide state and national news to keep readers informed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments