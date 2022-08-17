Porterville Kiwanis finished off the summer by inviting incoming students of the Monache High School Videography program, taught by Bobby Styles, and Club Supporters, to watch DG League of Superpets  at Porterville Galaxy 9 Theatre on Sunday. These Events are sponsored by a Tulare County Step Up Grant, and various local businesses, Maria R. Garcia State Farm Insurance and Chris and Maddy Morton-Topnotch Security. From left  are Monache students Jocelyn Martinez, Edward Orosco and Aracely Gudino. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments