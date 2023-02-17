Porterville Exchange Club members from left Richard Villareal, Garry Buetler , Dennis Sexton and Rudy Ruiz stand at attention while the National Anthem was being played throughout the World Ag Expo. It was a real sight to behold as the entire Ag Expo came to a complete stop while the Stars Bangel Banner played. The song got the team all fired up to crank out the food with gusto. The Exchange Club.thanks all who came by to say hello and gives a special thank you to all of those who patronized the booth this year.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
