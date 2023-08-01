The Porterville Exchange Club introduced their newest club member Alida Verduzco, right, along with her sponsor Mayor Martha A. Flores, center, with club guest Terri Romero. President Alex Larson and President-Elect Richard Villareal  started out with a bang by bringing in a new member on the first day. The Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery Restaurant. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments