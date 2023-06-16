The Porterville Exchange Club has been one the proud sponsors for the Porterville Flag Day ceremony since the inception of the event more than 40 years ago. It fosters two of our pillars: Americanism and Community Service. From left Exchange Club member Past-President Felipe A. Martinez ,Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who was the guest speaker for Wednesday's ceremony, Exchange Club Past-President Yolanda Bocanegra and Exchange Club member Rudy Ruiz. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the event. Porterville Exchange Club Meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcomed. 

