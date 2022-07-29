Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Juan Flores, Leo Alvarado, Alec Adams and Tyler Sousa, who shot 7-under-par.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Porterville Council to consider two major water projects
- Porterville Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday
- One can only imagine community arts: Imagine Arts provides that
- 'We're Americans:' Exchange Club to place Battlefield Cross at auditorium
- COVID Stats
- Fun things to do in Porterville during the summer
- It's A Snap
- The Poppies
Most Popular
Articles
- TCSO investigation inmate death at South County Jail
- Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game
- Former councilman Cam Hamilton dies
- PPD: Major arrest after report of stolen vehicle
- County board moves ahead with Great Wolf Resort development
- Major police presence at Main and Oak
- PUSD has plenty of building projects going on
- Two arrests made in homicide
- Sierra View board upholds Pandya's censure
- Highway 65 signs to be dedicated to Figueroa, Jones
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.