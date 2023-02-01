Imagine Arts Center announced its opening scheduled for Thursday, February 2 at its new location at 63 South Main Street has been rescheduled and the center will open soon . When the center opens its hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Cost of programs at the center vary based on the activity. For more information go to the center's Instagram @imagineartscenter or its Facebook page. The center will also soon have a website at www.imagineartscenter.org. Or call the center, 559-615-1373. The center offers ceramics, water color, oil painting and many more activities. Board Members back from left: Richard Dewitt, Heather Schieler, Susan Uptain, Lorena McLemore. Front from left: Maria Roman, Rebecca Ybarra, Executive Director/Founder, Theresa Luci, Shayla Locke, Marketing. 

