The Porterville Quilters Board for 2022 stands in front of their 2022 Opportunity Quilt. From left: Laurie Jackson, treasurer; Ashley Cooper, president; Jenny McKinsey, recording secretary; Margaret Smith, vice president; and Diana McKay, corresponding secretary. The club meets the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church. Visitors are always welcome.

