The Porterville Quilters Board for 2022 stands in front of their 2022 Opportunity Quilt. From left: Laurie Jackson, treasurer; Ashley Cooper, president; Jenny McKinsey, recording secretary; Margaret Smith, vice president; and Diana McKay, corresponding secretary. The club meets the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church. Visitors are always welcome.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bakersfield man sentenced to life for Porterville murder
- Man accused of breaking and entry, indecent exposure, arrested
- Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game
- Foster Farms sold to Atlas Holdings
- PPD: 'NO ACTIVE SHOOTER ON PHS CAMPUS'
- Like the team, Monache fans gave it their all
- They Had A Purpose: PHS Class of 22 made a difference
- More than 1,700 pounds of fireworks seized
- The Right Stuff: 22 in PMA's first graduating class
- Fighting To The Finish: MHS comes up just short in title game
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.