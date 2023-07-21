Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left, Eli Wiggins, Shane Beebout, Brandon Wilson and Jonathan Almanza who shot 8-under-par.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Correction: Long Island Serial Killer story
- England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for the European champions at Women's World Cup
- England 1, Haiti 0
- Women's World Cup Glance
- Women's World Cup Glance
- ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results
- Japan cruises to 5-0 opening win over Zambia at Women's World Cup
- Rain delays start in 4th Ashes test, prospects gloomy for rest of day
Most Popular
Articles
- Man sentenced to life for killing, dismembering Porterville woman
- Suspected gang member accused of murder arrested
- Two suspects arrested in narcotics, harboring fugitive case
- PPD: Two 16-year-olds shot in attempted murder
- PPD SWAT at Motel 6
- SHS coach Blackwell says he'll start fall practice on limited basis
- SHS coach Blackwell states he's back home after heatstroke, serious fall
- Correction
- Benefit for Poterville Spay and Neuter Center set
- Restroom, shower deemed need for Navigation Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.