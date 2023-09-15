Guest speaker for the weekly Porterville Echange Club meeting on Thursday was Fresno Fire Department Firefighter Pete Lara III. Lara is in the FFD-Hazmat/Office of Emergency Services. Before being a firefighter, he served the country as a U.S. Marine and combat veteran. Thank You for your service. He went on to share some of the service they have been called on, from hazardous material to some that may be considered WMD. His team works with State and Federal agencies like the FBI just to name a couple. Some of the stories made his mother cringe just a bit because it was the first time she had heard them. The Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon. Stop by and we we'll pull up a chair for you to join us. 



