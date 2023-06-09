The Porterville Exchange Club weekly meeting for Thursday hosted special guest speaker Irene Ortega Communication and Community Engagement Officer for Burton School District. Ortega shared many of the things her school distinctly is doing in these trying times after the COVID pandemic. The school district is just shy of 5,000 students in a small geographical area. She brought with her incoming superintendent David Shimer to introduce to the club. Chastity Lollis also brought a guest to the luncheon, Jennifer Gamble incoming principal at Burton Elementary for the upcoming school year. Also on hand is Dr. Nate Nelson, PUSD superintendent, also a guest at the meeting. We had a full house of club members and guests enjoying our small town atmosphere where everyone knows who everyone is. As you can see once again a good time was had by all. The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery where everyone is welcomed or follow us on the Porterville Exchange Club Facebook page to stay in the know on what we're working on.
It's A Snap
