At the March Board meeting, the Central California Family Crisis Center honored Robert Krase in recognition of his outstanding commitment and dedication to ending domestic violence and his more than three decades of service as a faithful board member and past president of the Family Crisis Center Board of Directors. A plaque now hangs in the Board Conference Room in his honor. Present at the dedication ceremony were Robert’s widow Pam Krase, her children Brandon Ensslin and Karen Sobyra. Joining them are Mary Culver, FCC Executive Director, and Mickie Manning, FCC Board President.

