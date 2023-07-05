Flora Kehl of Porterville, who comes from a military family, was again ready for the latest holiday as she had her home decorated for Independence Day.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Success Lake place to be on Independence Day
- 'What Brings Us Together:' Freedom Fest does it for community
- It's A Snap
- Cinema Styles: Opposites attract in Elemental
- Wimbledon Results
- Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage to claim yellow jersey as Pogacar loses ground
- Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy
- Accuser says Kevin Spacey grope wasn't a caress: ‘It was like a cobra ... angry’
Most Popular
Articles
- A heat wave is scorching America's southern half as the Fourth of July holiday approaches
- Operation Gold Star leads to 34 arrests
- Main Street Reconstruction Project ready to begin
- Two suspects accused of having BHO lab arrested
- Scoop on the poop: Porterville man sentenced in cow manure scheme
- Bartlett Park unsafe: roadwork to Balch Park to begin in August
- Sierra View board approves budget; Reddy addresses anonymous complaints
- Porterville 12s roll to District 34 title
- Terra Bella residents prepare for planning commission meeting on Ever Well
- Independence From Hunger: Grocery Outlet, St. Anne's Food Pantry launch food drive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.