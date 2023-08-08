The Porterville Exchange Club was out in numbers for the 40th National Night Out. The club once again provided free snow cones for all those that wanted one. Boy did they want one, close to 600 were handed out but some of those were repeat customers. The feel of the event was more like a festival due to the live music. Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & bakery restaurant. Please drop by and visit if you're looking for a club to join. 

