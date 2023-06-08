Porterville Ford donated $500 to the Central California Family Crisis Center on Tuesday for as it put it CCFCC's strong support of the community. From left, Porterville Ford service manager Jay Ward, CCFCC human trafficking victim advocate Kayla Kelley, CCFCC director of outreach and prevention Andrea Morales, CCFCC executive director Mary Culver, Porterville Ford general sales manager Robert Bowles presenting the large $500 check and Porterville Ford general manager Parm Matharu.

