Porterville Exchange Club guest speaker for Thursday, February 9 was Porterville City Manager John Lollis. Lollis shared the many exciting things that are going on in Porterville. Lollis shared the many partnerships the City has in all areas in the community, the Tule River Tribal Council , Tulare County and the State of California, just to name a few. There are projects that are 50 year projects and there are 100 year projects. The City of Porterville has a few of these projects in the works and a lot more that will come to fruition in the next five years. There were more than 20 members in attendance including Past-President Felipe A Martinez, right, posing with Lollis.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments