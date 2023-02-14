Porterville Exchange Club guest speaker for Thursday, February 9 was Porterville City Manager John Lollis. Lollis shared the many exciting things that are going on in Porterville. Lollis shared the many partnerships the City has in all areas in the community, the Tule River Tribal Council , Tulare County and the State of California, just to name a few. There are projects that are 50 year projects and there are 100 year projects. The City of Porterville has a few of these projects in the works and a lot more that will come to fruition in the next five years. There were more than 20 members in attendance including Past-President Felipe A Martinez, right, posing with Lollis.
It's a Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- World Ag Expo opens today
- Soria wins area title for PHS
- Zonta Club offering scholarships to female high school graduates
- Cinema Styles at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
- Ten Minutes With Tipton: Karen Vanni
- And the nominees are: Nominations announced for Barn's Hosscars
- It's a Snap
- Big win for PC men at Columbia, in line for state playoff berth
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire, police respond to loud explosion; person suspected of having BHO lab arrested
- Arrest made in Terra Bella in attempted murder case
- Roadblocks to care for somebody with terminal brain disorder
- Teacher reps speak on behalf of Burton teachers
- One person killed in multi-car crash north of Lindsay
- Perez, Estrada, Whittington win Valley titles
- Council approves subdivision on southside of city
- 'Like I was in a real courtroom:' Granite loses in mock trial semis, but impresses
- Bruce Butler being inducted into Monache Athletic Hall of Fame
- One suspect in Goshen massacre enters not guilty pleas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.