Candy Lopez, as Catrina, 'Sugar Skull of Love' with Evelyn Sanchez, both work for Kings View Mental Health. Lopez is director of the 'Warm Line and Sanchez works at Kings View Path with the homeless. Various agencies such as Central California Family Crisis Center, Porterville Wellness Center, Tulare County Health and Human Services participated in a Dia de los Muertos event hosted by The Parenting Network providing outreach and information for families at Centennial Park on the Wednesday, November 2.

