Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Lance Funderburk, Kelly Ferguson, Leo Alvarado and Julio Cruz, who shot 6-under-par.
It's A Snap
