The Porterville Exchange Club thank you one and all who supported the 4th Annual "Chili Verde Drive Thru Dinner" which happened to have fallen on the 'Cinco de Mayo'' weekend. Top row from left Robert Roman, Danial Figuroa two prospective incoming members. President Eddie Hernandez and Past President Betty Luna. Bottom row from left Past President Felipe A. Martinez and Christopher Yan representing Hergesheimer's Donut Factory. The Exchange Club also thanks Hergesheimer's for the great treats. Also a great big shout out the Eagles Lodge for allowing the club to once again use their facility. The Porterville Exchange Club meets on Thursdays at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery. They welcome those to come join them for lunch.
It's A Snap
