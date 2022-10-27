The Porterville Exchange Club took a field trip to the Porterville Unified School District's Future Ready Lab/ Qualcomm Think Abit Lab. They also had the opportunity to get some hands on experience within the Garner Holt productions animatronics. The Exchange Club thanked Pathway Director Cindy Brown and staff for the great opportunity to play like kids. From left are club members and guests Rene Nunez, Richard Villareal, Jay Rice, Daniel Figueroa, Ruth Lara, Pete Lara Jr. , Yolanda Bocanegra, Lester Seay, Carol Orduno, Amanda Yan, Cindy Brown and Felipe A Martinez. Exchange Club members said they all though the same thing that “our students deserve to have this lab here in our own backyard.”

