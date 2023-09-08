The Porterville Exchange Club meeting on Thursday was well attended to hear guest Speaker Cecillo Barerra from the California School Board Association. Barerra was informative about his position with CSBA as  Public Affairs and Community Engagement. He mentioned last time he was in Porterville visiting Porterville Unified School District there were  rustees from across the country doing site visits.  He mentioned all that goes into educating California's 5,852,544 K-12 students, from transportation to and from school but also making sure that students also receive at least two meals a day. Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery. Please feel free to join. We'll pull up a chair for you and make you feel welcome.

Recommended for you

Load comments