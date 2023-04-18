The women of SETCO are working to keep Porterville trash free and encourage anyone to Adopt-a-Highway! Those participating included Sherri Shields, Katie Bennett, Gail Cosart, Nancy Gomez, Sharon Pearson, Dessa Thompson, Claudia Guthrie and Jill Lynch.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Volunteers again band together to help Springville
- 10 Minutes With Tipton: PC's Olmedo-Hinde
- The Fabric Of Life: Best of the Valley Quilt Show impresses
- It's A Snap
- Springing Back: Thousands attend downtown festival
- Deadline to enter Cinco de Mayo Parade is Friday
- Ralph Yarl's mom: 'Buckets of tears,' but he's coping well
- Svechnikov can only watch as Hurricanes open NHL playoffs
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand opening for Eagle Mountain Casino set for May 9
- Jehovah's Witnesses resumes ministry at Long Beach Grand Prix
- Sierra View, other hospitals face financial trouble
- PPD arrest three for attempted carjacking
- Runoff forecast: Success Lake could receive total of 570,000 acre feet
- 9 to 5: The Musical at Lindsay Theater
- Update on Oreo: Continues to do well, still at vet
- It's A Snap
- Not Just a Garden Variety: Plenty offered at PHS Plant Sale
- TCSO looking to raise fees to jail out of area inmates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.