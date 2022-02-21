The Porterville Breakfast Lions Club conducted their annual Student Speaker Contest on Wednesday at the Westwood Mobile Home Park Club House. Pictured are Lion Steve Graybehl, event organizer, Derrick Smith, Granite Hills High School student speaker, Ben Watson, Harmony Magnet Academy student speaker, Lion Julia-Rose Padilla, Contest Chair, Elijah Mauck, Porterville Military Academy student speaker, Marisela Gonsalez, Monache High School student speaker, Maria Garcia, Strathmore High School student speaker and Vice President Lion Gary Santos. Congratulations to the contest winner Derrick Smith from Granite Hills High School who will also be moving to the Zone Speaker contest March 5 in Exeter.  

