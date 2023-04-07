It was a beautiful day for the Porterville College Ag Department plant sale at PC on Thursday.
“We've probably had at least 30 to 40 people stop by in the first two hours and purchase succulents, Petunias, Lantana, geraniums, and Gerbera Daisies. There are also varieties of bare root fruit trees; peaches, plums, and nectarines," said Mikaela Fringer, PC Ag Instructor, who was with Cindy Brown, PC Ag Instructor who teaches plant science.
Cassidy Phillips was helping people with their plant purchases, along with Nicholas Nuno, and Alora Moisa, who said, "The plants are selling great, and hopefully they all sell out. The sale benefits the community, and helps promote awareness of the Ag program at PC."
Ag student Celene Morales explained they grew the plants at PC this semester, and they encourage people to buy them for the bees and the environment.
Another Ag student Jay Alvarez said he fell in love with agriculture from being in the Future Farmers of America, FFA. "I used to want to leave the Valley, but not anymore,” he said. “That's why I'm studying Ag business at PC with Mikaela Fringer."
Alvarez continued to say he wants to start his own business distributing local lemons from growers he knows.
Retired PC Math Professor Terry Crewse bought a peach tree, lantana and petunias. "I didn't know this was happening today, but am sure glad I stopped by," he said.
Valerie Contreras, who's graduating from the Child Development program, and is still studying in the Psych Tech Program, and was helping people with their plant purchases, said, "I like how involved Mrs. Brown and Mikaela are with the plants and their students."
Brown and Fringer explained the plant sale helps people in the community and helps promote the agriculture program on campus.
"The staff has been a tremendous support during the plant sale, as well as students, and even their parents. We've made about $2,300, with a few sales still pending," Brown said. "Thank you to everyone for their generosity and support."