"The Porterville Police Department is very fortunate being involved in the food and gifts give away for the holidays. Any time we can bring a smile to a child or family's faces it makes our day. And that is what it is all about," said Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
Sixty-five volunteers from the community, PPD, Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Promoting Self Worth, formerly Porterville Sheltered Workshop, the Church of Latter Day Saints, JustServe.org and the Porterville Area Coordinating Council formed an assembly line handing boxes to each other, and filling 300 hundred bags with frozen meats, cheeses and many other items that were given out to families in need on Thursday.
Law enforcement and PSW volunteers delivered the 300 boxes filled with non-perishable food items and bags un-announced on Thursday afternoon.
Before everyone started working the assembly line a blessing was given by Kent Stringham, LDS Bishops Storehouse Manager from Fresno to the volunteers, law enforcement officers and everyone helping. But especially to all the children and families in need.
PPD Officer Jasmine Scott and K-9 Officer Kindel were at Cotton Center where all the organizers, and food shipments were delivered. PACC director Ryan Land helped coordinate everything, as did JustServe Specialist Mimi Schuler. They were with the 30-40 volunteers who packed all the non-perishable boxes on Tuesday.
Scott said she helped with the Bountiful Box delivery last year and it was an amazing experience. "Definitely fulfilling to reach out to families. It is a very positive experience for kids and families."
Schuler said bringing the food to the table is the heart of building relationships between law enforcement and families in crisis.
TCSO Lieutenant Larry Camacho was helping with the Bountiful Box deliveries. He said, "Every day is a good day when we can help the community."
Karen Vanni and her husband, Tim, volunteered. "We like to give back and help the lives of people in the community," she said.
PPD Officer Jaslin Posadas said, "I'm very fortunate to be able to help the community."
Officer Maciel Morales delivered a box and a bag of food to Mariano Lopez in Porterville, which his sister Sandra Hernandez accepted on his behalf. "Thank you very much," she said to Morales, with a big smile.
Morales said, "This is for a good cause. And the kids will be surprised when they get home from school."