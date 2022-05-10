The Breakfast Rotary Club of Porterville honored the late Missy Wise and Rick Cooksey before the 2022 Run/Walk Race of Life to benefit Sierra View Medical Center's Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center on Saturday at Granite Hills High School. Both the families of Wise and Cooksey were presented plaques in their honor by Porterville City Manager and Breakfast Rotary member John Lollis.
Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow spoke about Cooksey and said he was fortunate to work with him for 20-plus years, saying he was an amazing man, and “We truly miss him.”
There were about 370 people who signed up to run the race and many volunteers helped out the event organization, monitoring the race, closing the roads, preparing the pancake breakfast, cheering the racers on, and more.
Before the race began at 8 a.m. Police Chaplain Steve Walker gave the invocation, he asked for a minute of silence to honor everyone who passed these last few years, saying, “we gather today we honor their lives and their deaths, and we ask God to watch over everyone today.” Everyone then faced the flag hanging from a fire engine ladder and said the pledge of allegiance, and off they went the racers on the streets nearby Granite Hills High School and Rankin Stadium.
After the Run/Walk there was a pancake breakfast and the winners were announced for best overall male finisher, and best overall female finisher.
Porterville Police had a team of 15 people honoring Cooksey who originally started Porterville Animal Control, before passing away from cancer. They also honored and his K-9 partner Baska, said PPD Animal Control Supervisor Augie Gonzalez.
Another team, walking in memory of Casey Clem, represented Eagle Feather Trading Post, said April Marquez.
After the race Lollis said service to the community defines the Breakfast Rotary club, and their main events are the Run for Life, and Stars In The Hills event for special needs students during the year. But it's also the 20th anniversary of the Run and the proceeds benefit the Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center. “I love this, because all the proceeds stay in the Porterville community,” Lollis said.
A young lady, Abby Velasquez-Nunez, who was videoing the race when her father ran it, said, “I really like how the (Breakfast Rotary Club) do these events because it shows how much they care about the people in the city.”
As spectators watched people run toward the finish line, students cheered with blue pom-poms, and others encouraged and congratulated the racers and walkers,
shouting, “Finish strong!”
Local yoga instructor, runner, and athlete Elizabeth Dieterle, watched as Estevan Moreno ran with a stroller carrying his young daughter Mollie Moreno,16 months, to the finish line. “That’s what it’s all about,” said Dieterle encouragingly, “For any sport — start them young.”
After gathering with his family and cooling off, Moreno said, “I had a blast and a good time. The race is for a good cause and we like supporting it, and we’ll do it again. He said, “We love you Stacie Ballard,” who's currently in Hospice.
“I think this is a magnificent event, and I appreciate that we honor community members who have passed. And raise money for cancer services in Porterville,” said Carla Crocker.
The Breakfast Rotary Club gave prizes to all the top winners in the race. There was a great turnout, the weather was perfect, and everyone had a good time.
From the Porterville Runners team of 30, Maria Rusch said, “I gave it my all. We do this every year and the team did an awesome job.”