With the Porterville Chamber of Commerce in transition and the community still trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iris Festival has been placed on hold.
The Iris Festival originally set to be held on April 23 has been pushed back to this fall. In addition the chamber is transitioning from its current interim Chief Executive Officer Christina Clausen to its new interim CEO Kristy Martin.
The Iris Festival had been an event held annually in downtown Porterville every spring and was last held in the spring of 2019 before the pandemic hit. Martin said the event will now be held in late September or early October as the Chamber is looking to make sure the event is held on a date that doesn't conflict with any other events during the fall that will also again be a busy time of the year post-pandemic.
And in part that's why the Iris Festival is being postponed, Clausen said, as all of the events that have been postponed for going on three years now are coming back at once and vendors are being stretched thin. So as a result there was a low number of vendors who signed up to participate in the Iris Festival.
Clausen and Martin were both in the Porterville Chamber of Commerce office in Main Street on Thursday as they were both working on the transition.
“It's really just the slow bounce back from COVID,” said Clausen on why the Iris Festival had to be postponed. “I think everybody is still trying to bounce back from COVID.”
Clausen said the Chamber didn't really want to do a scaled back event. “An event this big needs a lot of support,” she said.
“Putting the time and effort for this, to putting this on — we want it to be worthy of being called the Iris Festival.”
But Clausen said the chamber will still hold its Music on Main Street series at Centennial Park this spring.
She said the chamber is currently coming up with the lineup and lining up vendors for the series. “We are moving ahead with Music on Main,” Clausen said. “We're definitely going to do that.”
The series will be held every Friday night from April 15 through May 20. The series will end on May 20 because the City of Porterville has scheduled its Military Banner Ceremony for May 27.
Originally a concert wasn't going to be held on April 22 as that would have been the weekend of the Iris Festival. But a concert will now be held on April 22.
Clausen took over as interim CEO last summer from then-CEO Jessica Brackeen. Just as Brackeen had to step down due to family reasons, Clausen said her commitment to her family is also why she's having to step down.
“There was a lot of turmoil,” said Clausen in making her decision. “But it came down to my family. I have young children.”
She added about being CEO, “The position requires a lot of attention.” Clausen said she will continue to be involved with the Chamber.
“I will still be involved, just not in the CEO position,” she said.
She also said she will also continue to stay involved in all her current community activities. “I was born and raised in Porterville,” Clausen said. “I'm raising my family in Porterville.”
And she did say being CEO has been rewarding. “I love where this position has taken me and for what it's given me. I will continue to be involved in my community. I'm still going to be with the Chamber.”
She said the Chamber does need the community's support. “I feel like the Chamber still needs a lot of support.”
But she added the community is coming forward. “I think the Chamber is on the rise,” Clausen said. “I think we have a lot of community members who care about our community.”
Among the accomplishments Clausen listed was improved communication with City Hall and the City Council. And she also pointed to the Chamber's partnership with the Porterville Unified School District Pathways and Burton School District's academy programs. “I'm very proud of that,” she said.
In being selected as the new interim CEO, Martin brings a varied professional background and background of community service including serving as the president of the Burton Educational Partnership Foundation and working as a nurse at Sierra View Medical Center.
“I thought this would be a wonderful, new challenge,” Martin said. “I've always been passionate about giving back, especially to kids.”
She said among her top priorities in beginning in her new position is making “Music on Main Street a very successful event for the community.
She added other short-term goals is for the Chamber to bring back all of the events it put on, pre-COVID, including the Iris Festival. She also said it's planned for Music on Main to be held in the fall as well.
“And of course advocate for our businesses,” Martin said.