SPRINGVILLE — A minimum-security inmate who had walked away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp late on Wednesday was apprehended Thursday morning.
Vincent Garcia was apprehended without incident at around 10:50 a.m. just a few miles from the camp. Garcia has been transported to Sierra Conservation Center and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp. The case will be referred to the Tulare County District Attorney's office for possible escape charges.
Garcia, 37, walked away from the Camp at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was received by CDCR in August 2021 from El Dorado County with an eight-year sentence for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm.
Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.