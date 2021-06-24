Every little bit helps — that was one of the main points Grocery Outlet Operations Manager Terry Dunn stressed Wednesday morning at the store's kickoff for the 11th annual “Independence from Hunger” food and cash drive.
On hand for the third annual local kickoff which benefits the St. Anne's Food Pantry locally, were Margo Gonzalez from the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, George Martinez, Knights of Columbus who spearheads the St. Anne's Food Pantry, Julie Allen, volunteer and supporter, Daniel Figueroa, Burton School District Board President and a member of Knights of Columbus who's active in the community, and Andrea Kelly, Community Engagement Director of Foodlink of Tulare County.
“Today we are kicking off our annual 'Independence from Hunger' Food Drive,” said Dunn after greeting and welcoming all in attendance. “We've been open six years now and in the previous five years have raised close to $20,000 to benefit local charities.”
As a whole, nationwide, Grocery Outlets have raised $11 million over the past 10 years, he said.
“Last year we raised just over $6,000 and we were able to buy a three-door stainless steel refrigerator which was great. We work with Food Link of Tulare County and Central California Foodlink of Fresno. This year, because of the pandemic, the goal is $5,000 but we would like to raise much more than that if we can.”
Individuals can donate by purchasing a $5 bag of food products — including cans and dry staples, or by donating $1, $5, or any other amount of their choosing.
“Customers can also choose to round up their change — any little bit helps,” Dunn said.
Martinez talked about St. Anne's Food Pantry and said he was grateful for Grocery Outlet's drive.
“Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas have been running the food bank. This is our 11th year. We're open two days a week, every Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.” Martinez said as he talked about the St. Anne's Food Pantry. “Our clientele is very appreciative, not only of what we do, but very appreciative of Grocery Outlet. St. Anne's food bank is also very appreciative of the partnership with Grocery Outlet in helping to feed the hungry in our community.”
Martinez said the food bank also helps Strathmore, Springville, Terra Bella, and the homeless of Porterville, and their pets.
Allen, Martinez said, showed up at the drive last year and started helping right away.
“There is a huge need in our community. We all need to step up and do what we can,” Allen said. “It's very simple for me I did what I did to step up. I hope others will do the same.”
Allen, who helped raise funds last year through a donation and by writing for a Bank of the Sierra $5,000 grant, ended up helping more than she imagined because Bank of the Sierra networked and got three other banks to donate grant money towards their “Independence from Hunger.”
Kelly was on hand Wednesday to see how Food Link of Tulare County can help support local pantries.
“St. Anne's is one of our pantries,” she said. “We support two, St. Anne's and JC Junction.”
On display at Grocery Outlet were numerous food-filled brown paper bags, and a drawing of a thermometer, indicating how much has been collected.
“Today is Day 1,” Dunn said. “We will run this through the month of July.”
Boxes filled with dozens of donuts — were also on display — and available for the public to enjoy one as a thank you for donating. Shoppers and the public are invited to stop by to purchase a $5 bag of food, or to donate money, to the St. Anne's Pantry. The store is located at 50 W. Olive Avenue.
“The good thing of this campaign is that everything stays in Porterville,” Dunn said. “One hundred percent of all donations stay here so let's kick this off and raise some money.”