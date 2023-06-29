St. Anne's Food Bank has been feeding more than 750 families a month for the last
four months, said George Martinez, St. Anne's Food Pantry Director, on Wednesday.
They receive the majority of their food from Food Link of Tulare County, but the local grocery stores donate tremendously including Porterville's Grocery Outlet, Town and Country Market, SaveMart, Vallarta, Panera and others.
Grocery Outlet contributes to food banks in July all around the U.S. for their Independence from Hunger Campaign, to combat food insecurity which kicked off on Wednesday at the St. Anne's Food Pantry.
Martinez said he's thankful for Grocery Outlet's support of the pantry and says the majority of donations come into the pantry around the major holidays, but people pick up food weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Martinez said they have been receiving donations, but the main thing at the pantry is they need another freezer, and their goal is to buy a new freezer in 2023. The last freezer they bought was $8,000 and the freezer they need is now $20,000.
Martinez said they share all their food donations with other agencies and Porterville Area Coordinating Council, and food banks. One of their big sponsors is Food Link of Tulare County.
He said their biggest goal is to store more frozen foods. He thanked all the volunteers. He said, "Grocery Outlet is one of my biggest sponsors and we work together. Thank you."
Darwin Lara, owner of Porterville Grocery Outlet, was doing an announcement about the Food Drive and donations for a live feed on the Grocery Outlet Facebook page. He and his wife Lizabeth were at St. Anne's Pantry in the morning, together with Martinez and many volunteers from the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Daughters, Hispanic Nazarene Church, Porterville Area Coordinating Council's Ryan Land, and other volunteers from youth groups.
Speaking to Martinez and assembled volunteers from the pantry, Lara said he remembered his wife coming to the food pantry and seeing the line many years ago, when their children were young.
Lara said their goal for the Independence From Hunger drive is $5,000 dollars. Martinez said everyone who works at the pantry is a volunteer.
After the live feed for the Grocery Outlet Independence from Hunger Campaign, Martinez said since when the pandemic officially ended, families stopped receiving food stamps, so they immediately saw an increase of people coming to the food pantry.
Lara said they immediately saw a response on their Facebook page after the live feed was posted and was grateful for the support. He said it's important to specify Porterville if looking up the local Grocery Outlet.
Lara's wife said they will have full grocery bags that can be purchased at the store for the St. Anne's Pantry daily. Customers who donate $5 also will receive a $5 coupon for purchases of at least $25.
Darwin said they want to get the word out and convince the community this is a good cause.
About a dozen families lined up in the morning to sign up for a box of groceries and about another dozen were there around 10 a.m. so people were coming steadily for groceries.
Rosa Moreno is a volunteer who greeted people at St. Anne's on Wednesday, and her daughter Liza Chapa is an interpreter for St. Anne's. Moreno said her daughter Angelica helps with sign-in at the pantry.
Martinez was back in the main room where all the volunteers pack the grocery boxes at the pantry, and he showed all the kinds of grocery donations they receive and a large generous grocery box for a large family. Impressive.
"We are about to kick off our Independence from Hunger 2023 and I'd like to acknowledge everyone here for taking time out of their busy schedule for their support this morning,” Lara said. He thanked Martinez and all the other volunteers gathered at St. Anne's Food Bank and Pantry.
"I want to break down what Independence from Hunger is all about. Every day millions of children and families living in America face hunger and food insecurity. In order to combat food insecurity on June 28, Grocery Outlet will launch its 13th annual Independence from Hunger, IFH, national food drive campaign.
“For 77 years Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations and IFH is an integral part of our commitment.”
The campaign is designed to collect both food and cash donations in-store at Grocery Outlet's more than 450 stores and/or online through the end of July. All donations will then be distributed
directly to local food agencies across the country.
“Over the past 11 years we've worked with our community of customers, employees, and partners to collectively raise nearly $16 million in both cash and food donations," Lara said.
Lara enumerated ways the public could help, by donating $1, $5 in a single transaction in-store or online and receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $25 or more.
For more information on St. Anne's Food Pantry, visit stannesfoodpantry.org For more information on the Independence From Hunger Campaign visit groceryoutlet.com/donate