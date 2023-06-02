A man can be seen taken away in handcuffs on Friday morning near the Jaye Street Bridge at the Tule River. At about 10:25 a.m. Friday numerous Porterville Police and Fire Personnel and Imperial Ambulance responded to the scene for a reported suicide attempt at the Tule River.
Incident at Tule River
