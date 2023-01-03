Ringing in New Year 2023 is a little sweeter on the fourth floor of Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) celebrating the first baby of 2023.
Dulce Roman Jaimes is the proud mother ofBonifacio Tellez Roman, our 2023 New Year’s Baby of 2023.
Bonifacio was delivered at 12:10 a.m. with the help of Kim Estrada, RN of SVMC’s Maternal Child Health Department. Baby Bonifacio weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. This baby boy made an early appearance, with an original due date of January 4, 2023.
Bonifacio is little brother to Dulce’s first son Gabriel, who is 2 years old. Uncle Victor Hugo Roman Jaimes, explained how startling the arrival of baby Bonifacio was. Early this morning after the call, Victor rushed to the hospital to greet baby Bonifacio, surprised he entered the world early but grateful to start the new year with him.
The hospital presented the family with a New Year's Baby gift basket filled with newborn swaddles, reversible burp cloths, a nursing cover, a baby nail care kit, SVMC first aid kit, and a little something for the family: a SVMC mug, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and bandaids.
The first baby born of the year is always exciting at the SVMC birth center and a tradition to celebrate with our community. After celebrating his New Year's Day arrival, Baby Bonifacio's family is excited to take their healthy, happy baby boy home and introduce him to his eagerly awaiting family.