The large room at Stafford's Chocolates was filled with people, mostly women, but a few men, enjoying painting with Acrylic paint, a vibrant sunset using oranges, blues and greens to contrast colors.
About 22 people were having a great time together, with art instructor Rebecca Reyes who's the founder and director of Imagine Art Center in Porterville.
Reyes instructed people or made suggestions on how they could contrast the colors, and make highlights to the scene during the 2-hour Paint Night extravaganza.
Jeremy Ray said he was trying to catch up to his wife and sister who have painted for years. "I came here to get to their level. Rebecca does a really good job explaining what she is thinking during the demonstration."
Reyes said they started the community events in 2017 and “we've had at least 6 a year, or sometimes once a month.”
Erika Escudero said it was her first time at Paint Night and it was really relaxing. She was concentrating on painting the canvas and had a good time.
Rob Taylor, the owner of Stafford's Chocolates, spoke about the popularity of the Imagine Art Center Paint Night when Reyes first started having them. He remembered a Christmas time event when people were painting and singing Christmas Carols together and it was an amazing time. He said there was a large crowd and it was really memorable.
"I had a great time. I loved it," said Pam Hart. "And I will come back and do this again. Thank you to the friends who invited me, I'm thrilled."