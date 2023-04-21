The grand opening of Imagine Art Center at its new location at 63 South Main St. was fabulous. City of Porterville dignitaries, people from community organizations, and community members all gathered to enjoy the fruits of the Imagine Art Center team's well deserved labors.
It seemed like everyone from the community came and enjoyed looking at the artwork, meeting friends, and discussing the benefits of art and music in the community.
Kristy Martin, Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO, spoke about the advantages of having Imagine Art Center in the community and presented Rebecca Ybarra, IAC CEO and Founder with a certificate, after which Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores presented Ybarra with a certificate of recognition and congratulated her on the wonderful "creative space that will contribute to the vitality and economics of the community."
Ybarra thanked everyone for being at the grand opening, and said she didn't do all of this alone. For the last 12 years, a team of 12 or 15 have put in millions of hours of work, she said, but especially since January to work on the new space. "We've worked our tails off to convert this building.
"Thank you again for coming, and please help yourselves to the refreshments."
Everyone involved in Imagine Art Center gathered for a photograph and the ribbon cutting ceremony, after which guests enjoyed working at the clay station, joined in community painting, or just enjoyed talking with friends or family. People could also enter the drawing that featured 3 prizes, which were a 2 person ceramic class, 2 tickets to the Mother's Day Paint a Pot Event, and a basket of Imagine Art goodies.
The large studio space features a ceramic studio, room for watercolor and acrylic painting classes, and there are new classes being added monthly.
Ceramics instructor Paul Zito demonstrated throwing a pot while guests watched, and children worked with clay at one of the tables.
Imagine Art Center also has an Art Gallery and guest artists.
There is also a presentation of 1 of 4 paintings by local artist Cesar Martinez, with subjects centering around the local community.
The painting will be shown at Imagine Art Center and will be up for auction at the end of the year, said Shayla Locke, Imagine Art Center's Sales and Marketing Manager.
"Imagine hopes to make this a true space for the community. We invite artists and teachers to come speak and use the space if they are interested in holding classes," Locke said.
Maria Roman, who's on the IAC Board of Directors said, "I feel blessed to be part of the Imagine Board of Directors. I've known Rebecca Ybarra Reyes since she was a student of Porterville College. I was her academic counselor. I am extremely proud of her and seeing her vision come true. Rebecca and her team are dedicated to providing guidance to the community regarding art."
"I'm so happy for the kids," said Carolina Luci. "This is what the town needs. This new space works so well for everyone, and everyone can see what is being worked on. Art and music education makes for a well-rounded person."
"This is a great place. Rebecca has been working at this for a long time. She's put such a huge amount of effort into Imagine Art Center, and her involvement in the community is really wonderful," said Richard Eckhoff.
Lydia Eaton said Imagine was one of her favorite places. Her teenage daughter, a cousin, and friend were all enjoying working with clay.