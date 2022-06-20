On June 16, 2022 at approximately 1:30 PM, Porterville Police Department Detectives along with Tulare County Fire Department Investigators responded to a business located in the 400 block of South Plano Street to serve a search warrant related to the sale of illegal fireworks. The owner, Nagi Nassim, was contacted and during a search of the business pursuant to the warrant, Detectives located several large boxes of illegal fireworks.
Additionally, while searching for illegal fireworks, Detectives observed several cannabis products which the business was prohibited from selling without proper licensing. The Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Taskforce was contacted and briefed on the findings. HIDTA Detectives, along with a Detective from the California Department of Cannabis Control, responded to the business and assumed the portion of the investigation related to the sale of cannabis products.
The illegal fireworks were seized by the Tulare County Fire Department so they can be destroyed. The confiscated fireworks are considered dangerous and have not been deemed “Safe and Sane” by the California State Fire Marshal and do not bear the “Safe and Sane” seal. Examples of “dangerous fireworks” are not classified as “Safe and Sane” include mortar-style fireworks, Roman Candles, and bottle rockets.
The Porterville Police Department is currently collaborating with the Porterville Fire Department and Porterville Code Enforcement to target those engaged in the sales, possession, and detonation of illegal fireworks. Not only do these illegal fireworks pose a significant risk of injury to the user and those in the immediate area, they also pose a significant danger of causing structure and grass fires in surrounding areas. Additionally, the detonation of illegal fireworks can have a significant negative impact on people and animals as well.
In addition to potential criminal charges, those involved in the sales of illegal fireworks, possession, or in the detonation of illegal fireworks, also face an administrative fine ranging from $1,000.00 to $10,000.00, per Porterville City Ordinance. The homeowner can also be cited for detonation or illegal fireworks on their property, with the cases being submitted to Porterville Code Enforcement for the issuance of administrative fines.
For further information regarding fireworks that fall under the category of “dangerous fireworks”, please refer to Section 12505 of the California Health and Safety Code.
The Porterville Police Department will continue their collaboration with the Porterville Fire Department and Porterville Code Enforcement with efforts to seize illegal fireworks through the Fourth of July.
Anyone with information regarding the sales, possession and detonation of illegal fireworks are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559)782-7400.