Kimberly Ibarra, a student with the Summit Collegiate High School academies programs, was a winner in the Tulare County Office of Education's College and Career Expo held on Friday at the College of the Sequoias campuses in Visalia and Tulare.
Ibarra won in the job interview category.
Ibarra was one of only 12 students to begin with who was selected to participate in the job interview competition based on the quality of the resume she submitted. In the competition, contestants demonstrated a broad set of knowledge, skills, work habits, and character traits that are believed by educators, school reformers, college professors, employers, and others to be critically important, particularly in collegiate programs and contemporary careers and workplaces.
Contestants were asked to highlight their experiences using clear examples and stories that prove they have the skills employers are seeking in new hires.
On a 100 point scoring system, 20 percent was based on the resume; 10 percent was based on professional attire; 10 percent on how contestants introduced themselves when beginning the interview; 10 percent on the spoken work; and 40 percent on the skills presented.
The College and Career EXPO provided students the chance to compete in college and career oriented competitions, spend time on the COS campuses and be recognized for achievements in their chosen field of study. The event is open to all students in academies or pathways and is also a chance to encourage the business community to support local schools.
Summit also had academy students participate in the culinary, business and leadership and digital design and innovation competitions.