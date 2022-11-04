When Glen Lilly competed in track for the San Joaquin Delta Community College track team at Jamison Stadium he could see himself living in Porterville.
“I really loved this place,” Lilly said. “I love the agriculture.”
What Lilly couldn't have imagined is being selected to be the Veterans Day Grand Marshal. But Lilly will serve as the Grand Marshal for the community he loves as he will preside over the 104th annual Veterans Day Parade and the Buck Shaffer Band-A-Rama that follows.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, Veterans Day with the Band-A-Rama to follow at 2 p.m.
“I was flattered,” said Lilly when he was told he would be the Grand Marshal. “I was like, 'what did I do to deserve that?'”
But Lilly has done quite a lot as a member of the local American Legion Post 20, including being extremely active in the American Legion Post 20 Riders. As a matter of fact Lilly helped establish the group for veterans who are motorcycle riders.
“I was one of the founding fathers of that,” said Lilly about the American Legion Post 20 Riders.
But Lilly stresses the organization is more than just motorcycle riders. “We don't want to be known just as a group of guys riding on motorcycles,” he said.
The American Legion Post 20 Riders are heavily involved in the community and support causes as Hospice Foundation of America's program to support children who have lost loved ones. Among the causes is helping that organization send children who have lost loved ones to camp.
“We did a lot of research,” said Lilly about selecting that organization to support. He said about the funds raised, “100 percent went to the kids. It was going straight to them.”
Among other areas of service of the riders include going to and holding special events and serving as funeral escorts and funeral Honor Guards. This year the riders hosted the West Coast rally and next year the organization will host the state convention.
Lilly, who has also served as the riders president, said he wanted to make sure the organization would keep going strong after it was formed. “We're getting better and better every year,” he said.
“We want to make our community aware of our purpose her is to serve them,” said Lilly about the riders and the American Legion Post 20. “We reach out to the area and those who really need the help.”
Lilly was born and raised in Stockton, graduating from Stagg High School in Stockton in 1972.
When he competed at Jamison Stadium Lilly said that's when he decided he would like to live in Porterville someday. As a high jumper and pole vaulter Lilly helped lead Delta to an undefeated season and the Central Valley Conference title in 1974.
He earned an associates from Delta and also attended Cal State Hayward and Cal State Stanislaus. Along with heading to Delta, Lilly joined the National Guard right out of high school and went through basic training in 1973. He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1972-1978.
During his service he served as a supply clerk and Armor in charge of weapons and inventory. He eventually became a supply instructor and rose to the rank of E5 sergeant.
While serving in the National Guard and Reserves Lilly was also establishing a career in law enforcement. He served as a police officer in Oakland.
He went onto have a 29-year career in corrections before retiring, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. His chance to move to Porterville came in 1998 when he was transferred from Susaville to the substance abuse treatment facility in Corcoran and has lived in Porterville ever since.
But Lilly isn't really retired as he now drives a school bus transporting special needs children. And one of his skills is sewing and embroidery. Among the items he embroiders is teddy bears, pillows and hats. While it's a hobby right now, Lilly said he would like to eventually begin his own embroidery business.
And Lilly is also a member of the Rollin' Relics Car Club. He owns a 1965 Buick Riviera that's totally restored, a 1953 Oldsmobile, a 1956 Chevy Bel Air, a 1984 Oldsmobile station wagon and a 1981 Mercedes convertible.
“It looks real nice,” said Lilly about the Mercedes. So Lilly will be riding in the Mercedes in the Veterans Day Parade.