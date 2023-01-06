Lieutenant Larry Camacho and Sheriff's Deputy Mike Wallace from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office gave a presentation about scams targeting the elderly at the Strathmore Town and Country Club meeting at R.J.'s restaurant Thursday.
They were there on behalf of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who was re-elected Sheriff and sworn in Thursday morning.
Camacho also spoke briefly about the Porterville substation moving to the former Sequoia National Forest headquarters at 1849 Newcomb Street. The Sequoia National Forest moved into its new headquarters off of Morton near downtown.
Wallace said scam artists are hitting the Porterville community, and even the Sheriff's department officers and deputies have been targeted. Scammers use local phone numbers and even social media to get information.
The definition of a scam is use of deceit that benefits one person, while depriving or victimizing another person.
Phone numbers are often sold by third parties. Wallace stated if one doesn't recognize a phone number don't answer it. Often scammers will offer a prize, say one has won something, but tell one they have to pay the taxes, shipping, etc.
Don't fall for it, Wallace said.
Never provide any personal information, especially a social security number or bank account, Wallace said.
He said f someone calls saying they're the IRS, it is a scam. They might use scare tactics to have one provide money, Wallace said.
Wallace said scammers want one to provide access to money right away. When in doubt, hang up the phone, he said.
“Be wary of phone numbers you don't recognize and robo-calls,” Wallace said. A robo-call is when there's a pause — after one answers, Wallace said.
Wallace said scamming is a world-wide problem, and even the United Nations has gotten involved, and has a dedicated office stop the problem.
There are other countries running scams, including computer scams — phishing, Wallace said. He added be wary of emails.
Susan Queen said she blocks phone numbers regularly on her phone, and uses the Do-Not-Disturb which seems to stop the cold calling.
Wallace and Camacho said don't give out sensitive information to anyone over the phone. Camacho and Wallace said the Sheriff's Department doesn't handle bail money.
About charity organization calls, if they don't seem right, one should tell the caller they'll consider it, Wallace said. If they try to hook one into doing it right now, and not think about it, it's probably a scam, he said.
Wallace said do not give out any personal information. "And if the caller isn't polite," said Darlene Hill, "they're gone."
Wallace also said banks will never call. If someone does, ask them to provide pertinent information. The bank should already have all of one's information, Wallace said.
Be careful of cyber fraud, which tries to get information online, Wallace said. Wallace said avoid looking at junk emails and going to places like Starbucks or McDonalds that have free WiFi. It's too easy for computers, phones, and emails to be hacked now. "Don't go to internet sites that don't have passwords," he said.
He spoke about videos he's watched of a kid on YouTube, who are scamming the scammers.
Tracy Marquez asked if "there is a department to contact if her identity was stolen." In that case contact law enforcement, TCSO investigations 559-802-9563.
There is an anonymous tip line that never gets broadcast over the scanner. It's useful, said Wallace. He said the Sheriff's Office hears about it and can act on it.
TipNow reporting is available at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.
“Hopefully the information you got today is informative,” Wallace said. Both Camacho and Wallace gave out pamphlets and paperwork with information about "How to Spot a Scam," as well as Sheriff's and law enforcement services.
The old adage, "If it sounds too good to be true — it probably is," Wallace said.
Wallace is the community based officer at Strathmore High School and works with the students as well as patrolling the town. He also does traffic control.
Larry Camacho suggested the club members put the Sheriff's dispatch number on their phones.
He said there's crime everywhere, and “it's important to be aware of your surroundings."
“Using the TipNow line you can send out your concerns — be it suspicious activity. We want to know about it," said Wallace. "Our dispatchers will get it to the right people."
"Has there been an uptick in burglaries in Strathmore," asked Maureen Loeffler, Club President.
Wallace and Camacho said there has been an uptick with farmers having their equipment stolen, when it is left out in the orchards or fields, vven on their property. They said burglaries are happening when someone goes into a shed and steals, or takes something outside off one's property. Amazon packages that get delivered outside or put on the porch also are taken, they said.
Camacho and Wallace had lunch with the club and then returned to their duties. Everyone thanked them enthusiastically for their time and expertise.
"The presentation today was very informative and educational regarding protecting ourselves against scammers and online criminals. Lieutenant Camacho and Officer Mike Wallace were very warm and friendly, also. It was a joy to know them," said club member Tracy Marquez.
"Sheriff Lieutenant Larry Camaco and Officer Mike Wallace gave us much relevant information on cyber fraud and telephone phishing to help keep our personal information safe. It was comforting to know that they like patrolling our area," said Rosemary Gifford.