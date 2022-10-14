TERRA BELLA — The progress on the much needed repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal could be viewed in the background as local and state officials gathered at the canal on Friday to recognize the progress being made on the project.
The ceremony was held by State Senator Melissa Hurtado who presented a ceremonial $100 million check during the event at Avenue 96 and Road 208. It was the same place where the groundbreaking for the project was held on January 25 of this year.
The project has been made possible in part due to funding Hurtado has helped secure in the state budget. There was $100 million allocated in the 2021-2022 state budget for repairs of four of the state's major water supplies — the Friant-Kern Canal, the Delta-Mendota Canal, the San Luis Canal and the California Aqueduct.
There was $39.2 million allocated to the Friant-Kern Canal, which helped make the current project possible, $37 million allocated to the San Luis Canal and California Aqueduct and $23.9 million allocated to the Delta-Mendota Canal.
Another $100 million was allocated to the four water sources in the 2022-2023 state budget, which the ceremonial $100 million check on Friday represented. How that $100 million will be divided between the four water sources is still to be determined.
The state funding is helping to fund the ongoing Phase 1 of the Friant-Kern Canal repairs which will consist of repairing 10 miles of the canal.
Cliff Loeffler, chair of the Friant Water Authority Board which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, said “much progress has been made on the project” during Friday's ceremony, adding the first phase of the project is set to be completed in January, 2024.
Phase I is part of a total planned project to fix what Loeffler referred to as the most damaged part of the canal, a 33-mile stretch from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County known as the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction project.
It's estimated the total project will cost at least $500 million. In 2021, the FWA board approved a financing package of state, federal and local funds to fund the project.
Loeffler said the entire project once done would “restore the entire canal to its historic use levels,” which is significant since it's estimated the 33-mile stretch of the canal has lost up to 60 percent of its conveyance capacity or its ability to deliver water.
“This is memorable for many reasons,” Loeffler said. “We are celebrating our enhanced partnership between the Friant-Kern Canal and the state of California.”
Loeffler said the work being done on the canal will help “keep this part of the San Joaquin Valley vibrant and prosperous.”
He also expressed his appreciation for Hurtado. “We want to thank Senator Hurtado for her tireless efforts,” he said, in bringing awareness to “this crisis we do face.” He also credited Hurtado for not settling for the status quo.
About the Friant-Kern Canal, Loeffler said, “It is a lifeline that all towns, families and farmers on the east side of the Valley rely on.”
Porterville Mayor Martha Flores also talked about the importance of the canal when she said “the Friant-Kern Canal provides an irreplaceable role” in meeting the area's needs for providing drinking water and water for agriculture.
That was a point also made by Lindsay City Manager Joe Tanner on behalf of his community, which depends heavily on the Friant-Kern Canal. He said he has known many politicians but “no one has delivered for their area like Senator Hurtado has.”
California Citrus Mutual State Government Affairs Director Jacob Villagomez also thanked Hurtado for “her fierce advocacy.”
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor spoke about the importance of maintaining the Friant-Kern Canal's water supply. “We have to make sure there's water in it,” he said. “We need water storage.
“It's an all the above approach. We need the conservation, we need the conveyance and we need the storage.”
Porterville city councilmember Don Weyhrauch, who's also an Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency board member, spoke on behalf of the agency and said the Friant-Kern Canal repairs will help protect groundwater levels.
He said it's been said “crops grow when water flows.” But he added that statement should be amended to say “crops grow because more water flows.”
Josh Taylor of Southwest Carpenters spoke of the importance of the project to the 4,800 construction professionals he repesents, saying “many of who will have the opportunity to work close to home” because of the project.
Hurtado said it was appropriate the ceremony was being held on World Food Day. She said she noticed as she drove to the ceremony she noticed agricultural land that has been fallowed and isn't being used “because of not having an adequate among of water because our canals aren't being repaired.”